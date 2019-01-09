Buckhorn High School students honor classmate killed in 3-car wreck

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - On Tuesday night, Buckhorn High School students honored their classmate that was killed in a multi-vehicle accident. 18-year-old Jordan Collier died when her car was hit on Maysville Road in New Market on Dec. 18.
At their first home basketball game of the year, students and staff paused in between the girls and boys game to honor her. A light was shined on her senior cheerleading picture that hangs on the wall of the gymnasium.
“Honestly, our community needs this, her parents need this. They need to see that we enjoyed her as much as we did, and we honestly did," Taylor Fitz-Simmons, said.
Fitz-Simmons has been a classmate of Jordan’s since elementary school. She was also a member of JROTC with her.
“Her senior year, she really stepped up. Junior year is when she was promoted to our battalion XO, and she really shined from there," she said.
Jordan’s stepfather Michael May says while nothing will bring her back, seeing how loved she was helps them heal. “You always want to know you have good kids, but to find out your child was better than you could’ve ever dreamed has been a blessing," May said.
Jordan was active in the Army Reserve and her school’s JROTC. She was also a New Market Volunteer Firefighter and a Buckhorn Cheerleader.
“It’s very difficult still. It seems like just yesterday. When does it become a happy memory instead of this overwhelming feeling of sadness," her stepfather questioned.
Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the crash.
