Bauer’s Candies, FDA issues recall due to possible hepatitis A contamination

(WTOL) - The FDA is warning consumers to avoid eating a certain type of Bauer’s Candies due to possible hepatitis A contamination.
The FDA says to avoid Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas, which are individually wrapped marshmallow candies dipped in caramel or chocolate.
According to the FDA, a worker in the candy facility tested positive for hepatitis A.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease. Symptoms can last from a few weeks to several months.
The FDA says hepatitis A is usually spread when a person ingests fecal matter, even in the smallest amounts, from an infected person.
The candy is available at retail locations or through QVC or BauersCandy.com. Any of this candy purchased after Nov. 14, 2018 should be thrown anyway.
Bauer’s Candies company issued a voluntary recall of the candies:
The FDA recommends those who ate the chocolate or caramel Modjeskas to consult their doctor to see if any treatment is needed.
