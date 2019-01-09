Albertville officials to hold public meeting on recreation center complex Thursday

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The city of Albertville is one step closer to construction of a $60 million recreational complex.
City officials say they’re pleased with the bid prices came back and now they’ll be able to have all the bells and whistles that they wanted for this project.
The new recreation center will include a swimming pool, walking track and gym. The city council approved a bid at their Monday night meeting of just over 28-million dollars. This was the second bid approved.
Work is currently underway for all of the new ball fields that were recently bid out for construction.
City officials say the bids came in to where all the amenities will also be included.
Council President Nathan Broadhurst says that includes including having a few clay tennis courts.
Broadhurst hopes everyone will feel free to come to the two hour event Thursday evening.
“You know we’ve sent out some formal invitations to dignitaries and folks like that but this is certainly open to the public. We want the public to know about it and to attend if they can so that they can get a first look at all the great amenities that will be available in our community,” said Broadhurst.
The groundbreaking and public meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Albertville Fine Arts Center.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.