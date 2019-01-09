AL Dept of Environmental Management investigating possible illegal dump

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management say they are investigating an illegal dump site.
Our news partners at the Advertiser-Gleam say neighbors say it is an illegal dump and the owner is burning the debris off Pleasant Grove Road not too far past Rainbow Circle.
“All I can tell you about the situation is that both the air quality and land divisions of ADEM are investigating it to see if there is a violation,” said Ron Gore, head of ADEM’s Air Pollution division.
