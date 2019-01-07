Woman killed in Tallapoosa County hunting accident

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The victim in a Tallapoosa County hunting accident has been identified.
According to Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, Donna Doran, 48, of Cleveland, AL, was killed Sunday at around 11:36 a.m. Sheriff’s department deputies responded to the scene on Centerpoint Road, south of Dadeville; the initial report is that a person was removing a rifle from the rear seat of a vehicle when it discharged, killing Doran.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death with Alabama Game and Fish. The investigation is pending results of an autopsy from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
