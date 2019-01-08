Showers ending this morning, then more afternoon warmth and sunshine!

Showers will wrap up as we go through the morning today with temperatures staying into the low to mid 50s. Wind will be brisk again today, but this time out of the west around 10 mph, gusts could be as high as 20 mph. Clouds will linger until lunchtime today and then we will begin to clear out as we move into the afternoon hours. This will allow us to climb back into the low 60s this afternoon. However, a cold front will come through late in the day and that will drive in some chilly temperatures for Wednesday morning.