Showers ending this morning, then more afternoon warmth and sunshine!

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - We are still seeing some light showers out there this morning, but you won’t need your rain gear all day today. In fact, you might want to grab your sunglasses as you run out the door this morning.
Showers will wrap up as we go through the morning today with temperatures staying into the low to mid 50s. Wind will be brisk again today, but this time out of the west around 10 mph, gusts could be as high as 20 mph.
Clouds will linger until lunchtime today and then we will begin to clear out as we move into the afternoon hours. This will allow us to climb back into the low 60s this afternoon.
However, a cold front will come through late in the day and that will drive in some chilly temperatures for Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will start off into the low to mid 30s for Wednesday with afternoon temperatures only into the mid-40s despite plenty of sunshine.
Thursday morning will be the coldest morning of the week with temperatures into the mid-20s in most spots. From there we will get slightly warmer as we move into the weekend.
However, rain will move in late Friday and could linger for the weekend. Temperatures could be cold enough late Friday for some spots to see a few snowflakes, but at this time I don’t anticipate it to cause any issues.
