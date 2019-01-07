Reports: Hawaii being eyed as location for 2nd Trump summit with NKorea’s leader

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is among the locations being considered for a historic second meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to several news agencies.
CNN reported that White House scouting teams have already visited the islands as they search for a possible spot for the meeting. Other possible locations include Bangkok and Hanoi.
On Sunday, Trump told reporters at the White House that the US and North Korea are “negotiating a location” for a second summit.
“It will be announced probably in the not too distant future. They do want to meet and we want to meet and we’ll see what happens.”
The logistics of such a meeting are complicated, to put it mildly.
And holding a summit in the United States would potentially generate additional concerns.
But Trump has not let convention dictate his foreign policy, including with North Korea, and has insisted that progress between the two countries is happening — if slowly.
The president’s first summit with Kim happened last year in Singapore.
On his way back to Washington, D.C. from the meeting, Trump made a brief stop in the islands.
Trump’s first meeting with Kim generated mixed opinions, with some saying the one-on-one talk helped ease tensions while others suggested the president had been hoodwinked into believing the North would actually denuclearize.
There’s at least one Hawaii lawmaker who supports the idea of a Trump-Kim meeting in the islands.
Last March, state Rep. Gene Ward suggested just that as a way to start a dialogue with North Korea.
“Many in Hawaii, including myself, consider our island home to have the potential to be the ‘Geneva of the Pacific,’ a place where disputes can be settled," wrote Ward, in a letter to the White House.
This story will be updated.
