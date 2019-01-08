Motorcycle crashes into police car during pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities confirm a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County resulted in the suspect crashing into a police car.
DeKalb County law enforcement pursued a motorcycle into Jackson County Monday night. Multiple other agencies joined the pursuit.
The motorcycle and a Sylvania police car collided on Highway 35 in Section.
Sylvania Police Chief Eric Tidmore confirmed both the motorcycle driver and the officer were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known.
It is not yet clear what instigated the pursuit.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is now leading the crash investigation.
