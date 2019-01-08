Incoming Morgan County sheriff wants changes in department

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - If you live in Morgan County, next week you’ll have a new sheriff. He’s not wasting any time making changes, and as of Tuesday, all of his requests have the green light.
Incoming Sheriff Ron Puckett wants to make several changes to the department, including adding a public information officer, which they haven’t had here in Morgan County. But in order to add positions, you have to eliminate some positions to make sure the money balances out and today the Morgan County commissioners signed off on the proposal.
“The commission supports all new elected officials, but the sheriff you know wants to come in and reorganize and we want to let him know that we’re on board and we want to be partners with him and help him all that we can to be successful. When he’s successful, we’re successful, and the people of Morgan County are,” said commission chairman Ray Long.
All of the Morgan County commissioners unanimously approved the elimination of a sergeant, a secretary, a jail administrator and 2 correctional officers at the jail. Those positions will be replaced with a captain, a jail supervisor, PIO and a support specialist. The changes will take place soon, but commissioners say the changes won’t impact your safety.
“I think the jail will be just as safe or safer. We’re going to make sure it’s not only safe for the workers, but also for the inmates,” said Commission Chairman Ray Long.
Puckett will be sworn in as the newest sheriff here in Morgan County next week.
Puckett is replacing Ana Franklin as the Morgan County Sheriff. You may recall Franklin pleaded guilty to failure to file a tax return. She faces up to a year in prison and a fine up to $100,000.
