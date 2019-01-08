Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office ID victim in Carters Grove shooting

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of Carters Grove Road just before 11:30 on Monday night.
When investigators arrived they found 39-year-old Michael Heath Stockberger suffereing from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Law Enforcement, EMS and Fire Service performed CPR and live saving measures. But the Stockberger was pronounced deceased on scene by HEMSI paramedics.
The investigation into the circumstances will continue. The body of Stockberger will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy.
This was an isolated incident, no risk or threat to the general public at this time.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.