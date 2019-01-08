Limestone County robbery victim released from hospital and speaking ou t

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - It was a sale gone wrong and now four people are behind bars. The victim is out of the hospital but has a long road to recovery.
A young man who tried to sell a video game system on social media talked with us about the scariest night of his life.
"I felt like my life was in danger. I felt like I was going to die because they were trying to make me fall down," said the victim.
During the robbery, the victim was on the suspect’s car, standing on a running board, while making the transaction. Alabama State Troopers in Limestone County say 18-year-old Colby Chandler, 18-year-old Torey Smith, 16-year-old Brailyn Hines and a 15-year-old whose identity won’t be made public because he’s a juvenile took off, instead of paying 100 dollars for the PlayStation 4.
“I held on tight and after that I try to reach for my PlayStation 4 and they start beating on me and one of them in the backseat hit me with the Play Station 4 and the passenger punched me out, pulling me off, then they open the door and I’m hanging from the door while it’s open in the window. and then they start swerving and swerving and they hop into a ditch and straight into a tree,” said the victim.
He says they traveled more than a mile.
“I looked down to the road and it looks like it’s going fast, like 60 or something.”
He lost more than just his PlayStation 4 Friday night.
“I had blacked out for five seconds and I looked down to my arm and it felt like it was broke or looked like it was broke. I couldn’t even feel it.”
In addition to a broken elbow, the victim also has gashes on his leg requiring stitches and staples in his head. Although the robbery happened Friday night, the victim you just heard from say’s he still doesn’t have his PlayStation 4 and of course, he doesn’t have the 100 dollars he thought he was going to get either.
He didn’t want to tell us his name because he doesn’t want to be a victim again.
He says he’s learned his lesson and has advice for you if you are considering selling something on-line. He says go with someone you know, make sure it’s a safe location with cameras, or consider only selling things to people you know and trust.
