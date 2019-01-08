Lawrence County inmate assaults corrections officers

LAWRENCE CO, AL (WAFF) -Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said investigators are working a case involving a Lawrence County Jail inmate Earl Bates from Hillsboro, AL, who assaulted two Lawrence County Corrections Officers.
Sheriff Mitchell said the first altercation happened on Tuesday at approximately 8:30 P.M.
When the correction officer attempted to remove items from Bates cell that he using to aid in flooding his cell.
Mitchell said that the officer was removing items and Bates bit the officer on the forearm.
Sheriff Mitchell said that today at approximately 11:30 A.M.
Bates came out of his cell on another officer when the officer was picking up his lunch tray.
Mitchell also said that the officers involved were checked out at the local Hospital and were not hospitalized.
