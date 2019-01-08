John Travolta shows off new look on Instagram

(CNN/Gray News) – John Travolta’s got a new hairdo and fans seem to be digging it.
The actor posted a picture with his daughter on Instagram this week. His thick locks are gone. His head is shaved.
His fans like what they see.
“You look absolutely incredible with a shaved head! KEEP IT,” said Kat.
“You should of done this sooner,” said Rita Martinez Walz.
And from Valerie: “Love the new (no)haircut @johntravolta! Looks really great on you.”
The photo came in a holiday greeting from the 64-year-old actor.
"I hope everyone had a great New Year," Travolta said, holding a martini glass with an olive in it.
There’s no explanation for the change.
It might be a new style. Or, perhaps, it’s for a new movie or TV role.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc and CNN. All rights reserved.