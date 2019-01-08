Guntersville police investigating investigating fatal crash

GUNTERSVILLE AL (WAFF) - Authorities in Guntersville say a medical issue may have been the cause of a multi-vehicle crash on US-431 on the Paul Stockton Causeway in the south bound lanes on Monday just before 4 p.m.
Investigators say the crash involved a 2010 Nissan Altima driven by 69-year-old Jan Slaton of Albertville.
Slaton was pronounced dead on scene. Investigators say three children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One child is listed in critical condition at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
The other two were treated and released at Huntsville Hospital.
The second vehicle was a 2017 Ford Focus driven by Jennifer Rossuck of Albertville. She is listed in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.
The third vehicle was a 2015 Toyota Highlander driver by Deborah Cole of Albertville. She did not sustain any injuries from the collision.
At this time the cause of the collision is under investigation by the Guntersville Police Department, but they do say they are investigating whether or not a medical issue may have caused the accident.
