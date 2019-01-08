Governor Ivey Announces $10.6 Million Grant Awarded to Early Childhood Education

“We welcome these much-needed funds to help us focus on building a strong foundation for Alabama’s children. As we continue to grow our First Class Pre-K program, we must also expand its learning methods through third grade,” Governor Ivey said. “When students are successful in their first few years of school they are much more likely to be successful in life. I applaud Secretary Jeana Ross and her team at the Department of Early Childhood Education for seeking out this opportunity and presenting an incredible plan.”