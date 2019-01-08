GAME ON: Alabama and Clemson play for National Championship

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 7, 2019 at 7:15 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 8:58 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Alabama will take on Clemson for the 2018 College Football National Championship on Monday night in Santa Clara, California.

SECOND QUARTER

  • 0:50 - Clemson FG is good. Tigers have the 31-16 lead. 
  • 4:39 - Clemson shovel pass completed for touchdown. Extra point is good. Tigers up 28-16.
  • 11:38 - Clemson’s Etienne punches in ball for touchdown. Extra point is good. Tigers take 21-16 lead. 
  • 14:27 - Bulovas field goal is good. Alabama 16-14.

FIRST QUARTER

  • 6:23 - Tua pass to Hale Hentges completed for touchdown. Extra point is missed. 14-13 Clemson.
  • 10:35 - Clemson rushes for touchdown... Clemson takes 14-7 lead
  • 12:05 - Tua pass to Jeudy for touchdown... Tied at 7-7
  • 13:20 - Tua pass intercepted for a touchdown by Clemson’s A.J. Terrell... 7-0 Clemson

PREGAME

