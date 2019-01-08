GAME ON: Alabama and Clemson play for National Championship

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Alabama will take on Clemson for the 2018 College Football National Championship on Monday night in Santa Clara, California.
WAFF 48 will keep a running update of the game and stream the post-game news conferences on our website.
- 0:50 - Clemson FG is good. Tigers have the 31-16 lead.
- 4:39 - Clemson shovel pass completed for touchdown. Extra point is good. Tigers up 28-16.
- 11:38 - Clemson’s Etienne punches in ball for touchdown. Extra point is good. Tigers take 21-16 lead.
- 14:27 - Bulovas field goal is good. Alabama 16-14.
- 6:23 - Tua pass to Hale Hentges completed for touchdown. Extra point is missed. 14-13 Clemson.
- 10:35 - Clemson rushes for touchdown... Clemson takes 14-7 lead
- 12:05 - Tua pass to Jeudy for touchdown... Tied at 7-7
- 13:20 - Tua pass intercepted for a touchdown by Clemson’s A.J. Terrell... 7-0 Clemson
PREGAME
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.