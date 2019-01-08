Convicted Morgan County burglar stabbed to death in prison

John David Teague
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 8, 2019 at 4:03 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 4:03 PM

ELMORE, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the fatal stabbing of a state inmate that was reported Monday at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., correctional officers conducting a security check found John David Teague, 48, unresponsive inside a housing area. Teague was taken to the facility’s infirmary and treated for multiple stab wounds but later died of his injuries.

Teague was serving a 21-year sentence on a 2007 third-degree burglary conviction in Morgan County.

Prison officials have identified a suspect in the stabbing but are not releasing the suspect’s name pending an ongoing investigation.

