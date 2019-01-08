Much colder air settling in for rest of the week

(WAFF) - Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the middle 30s by Wednesday morning along with occasionally breezy winds gusting to 25 mph.
Cold air will move in from the north with highs in the lower 40s and mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon. Winds will again be breezy from the northwest.
Thursday morning wind chills will dip into the teens, dress accordingly.
Thursday looks to be another chilly day with high temperatures struggling to hit 40 degrees.
Temps will warm a touch into the middle 40s by Friday with a chance of isolated rain showers.
The weekend looks interesting right now with rain moving in late Friday night into Saturday morning. There is a slight chance of seeing a wintry mix for a brief window on Saturday in the higher elevations of northeast Alabama.
Besides the isolated possibility of a wintry mix, rain showers looks likely on both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs in the 40s.
Temperatures will be seasonal to above average by next week with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
