Clearing overnight with colder air settling in

Early rain showers have ended and will be followed by clearing skies and warm temps in the lower 60s, breezy winds will gust to 20+ mph from the south.
Mostly clear skies Tuesday night will allow temperatures to fall into the middle 30s by Wednesday morning. Cold air will move in from the north with highs in the lower 40s and mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday afternoon. Thursday morning wind chills will dip into the teens, dress warm! Thursday will also be a chilly day with highs near 40 degrees.
Temps will warm a touch into the middle 40s by Friday with a chance of isolated rain showers. The weekend looks interesting right now with rain moving in late Friday night into Saturday morning, there is a slight chance of seeing a wintry mix for a brief window on Saturday in the higher elevations of northeast Alabama… check back for updates.
