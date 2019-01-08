Alabama sailor killed in WWII identified through DNA

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -DNA testing has revealed the identity of a WWII sailor from Warrior, Ala.
On December 7, 1941 Navy Chief Warrant Officer John A. Austin, 36, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft.
The ship sustained multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsized. Austin, along with 429 crewmen died.
From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.
In September of 1947 members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time.The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Austin.
In April 2015, the Deputy Secretary of Defense issued a policy memorandum directing the disinterment of unknowns associated with the USS Oklahoma. On June 15, 2015, DPAA personnel began exhuming the remains from the Punchbowl. To identify Austin’s remains, scientists from DPAA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis, dental andanthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence.
Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently there are 72,751 still unaccounted for from World War II.
