Warm, sunny, & breezy today, scattered showers move in overnight into early Tuesday

Rain won’t be too heavy, but the light showers could linger into the morning commute Tuesday. Tuesday will start off warm and cloudy, but the clouds will clear out by midday. By the afternoon a cold front will push in and that will change things for the rest of the week. After high temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday, we will only see the low to mid 40s by the end of the week with low temperatures into the 20s! This weekend could be interesting as our next weather maker approaches. Things look to be too warm to see any snow, but we will have to watch for some more rain as we get closer!