Warm, sunny, & breezy today, scattered showers move in overnight into early Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Monday! Your week is starting off mild and quiet, but things will become a bit active as we move into the rest of the week.
Expecting temperatures to climb into the 60s out there this afternoon as skies stay mostly clear. Wind will pick up out of the south as we go throughout the day.
Expect gusts this afternoon to be anywhere from 15 to 25 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day today, but late in the afternoon we will see more cloud cover roll in.
That will bring in a few light scattered showers overnight tonight into early parts of Tuesday. Rain chances will be best after midnight, but we could see some light showers start after 7 to 8 PM.
Rain won’t be too heavy, but the light showers could linger into the morning commute Tuesday. Tuesday will start off warm and cloudy, but the clouds will clear out by midday.
By the afternoon a cold front will push in and that will change things for the rest of the week. After high temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday, we will only see the low to mid 40s by the end of the week with low temperatures into the 20s!
This weekend could be interesting as our next weather maker approaches. Things look to be too warm to see any snow, but we will have to watch for some more rain as we get closer!
