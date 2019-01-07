Tide fans getting free furniture if Alabama wins national championship

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Every Ashley Furniture store in Alabama has been participating in the “15-0” promotion throughout football season.
“If either Auburn or Alabama goes 15-0 this season and customers signed up for the promotion, they will get a rebate on their furniture,” Ashley Furniture CEO Chris Caune said.
More than 600 people signed up for this Ashley Furniture sale, said Caune. You had to sign up before Black Friday, and make a minimum purchase of $2,500.
“More and more people got involved in it as Alabama kept winning, so we really saw towards the end a great number of people,” Caune said.
With Alabama being 14-0, they have to win the national championship game for 684 people to get free furniture.
“All their furniture and mattress purchases that they made on that sale will be rebated back to them. It excludes tax, delivery and any service plans," Caune continued.
Again, you are only eligible for free furniture from Ashley Home Store if you signed up for the promotion ahead of time. Of course, the deal is only good if Alabama wins.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.