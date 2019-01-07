Report: 60 percent of Alabama families live in a ‘child care desert’

(WAFF) - A recent report from the Center for American Progress shows that more than half of Americans live in so-called “child care deserts" where access to care is either limited or nonexistent. A child care desert is described as an area where there are either no child care providers, or there are so few options that there are more than three times as many children as there are open child care slots.
In Alabama, 60 percent of families live in child care deserts. The numbers across the state are across the board. In some areas, there is adequate child care; in others, there is little to no child care available. Alabama is in a three-way tie as the state with the eighth highest share of people in child care deserts.
To read the full report, click here.
The Alabama Department of Human Resources offers subsidized day care services for low and moderate income parents who work, or are in school. You can find more information on the program by clicking here.
