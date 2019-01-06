Nick Saban on the verge of making history

SANTA CLARA, CA (WSFA) - When asked about winning yet another National Championship, Alabama senior offensive lineman Matt Womack smiled.
“I think it would be awesome," he said. "It would be crazy cause it would be my third National Championship to win. This is my fourth in a row to go to so it would mean the world to me if we won.”
Alabama and Clemson part four seems to take precedence in the story lines of this National Championship game, but we are on the verge of potentially witnessing history. A win Monday night would get Nick Saban his sixth championship title at the University of Alabama. It would also make his title total seven, passing the great Bear Bryant for the most all time.
“That really doesn’t ever enter into my mind, I don’t even think about that at all. I do think a lot and try to think about helping this team to be the best possible and to put them in the best possible position to be successful,” said Saban.
Obviously if you ask Coach Saban, he’s not too concerned about the records. However, his players and even Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney do recognize his accomplishments.
“I mean, he’s won six National Championships. The level of consistency is a model and an aspiration for every program,” said Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney.
“Yeah he’s the GOAT," said Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, with another magical quote of the week. "People can say it and say he’s the GOAT and just be playing, but I can really tell y’all he’s the Greatest Of All Time. I know he knows everything. From defensive back to punting to kicking he knows the technique on how to do everything.”
These players at Alabama expect to win. A large part of that is because of Coach Saban’s successful track record at the university and the drive he instills in every athlete to be a winner.
“We are going to always have the best team every year. We are coached by the best team in college football and I feel like Alabama is going to make it to the playoffs every year, honestly,” said Tide linebacker Mack Wilson.
Of the previous two championship meetings, the two programs have each won a title. The rubber match goes down Monday night.
