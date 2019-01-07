Mom arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to son in Madison County Jail

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - One woman might find herself on the other side of the fence she was trying to break into, after deputies say she attempted to smuggle contraband into Madison County Jail.
According to Madison County authorities, Vickie Lynn Marshall was arrested over the weekend and charged with promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and criminal trespassing.
Deputies say Marshall was attempting to smuggle narcotics to her son who is currently an inmate in the jail.
