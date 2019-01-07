Decatur Police need your help catching a thief

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Decatur Police are asking for your help in finding a thief.
Last Wednesday, Morgan County 911 received the call of a robbery on 4th Avenue SW around 8:30 a.m.
During the incident, a male took the victim’s wallet and keys. The victim did not sustain injuries from the encounter.
A short time after the robbery, this subject used the victim’s credit card at a store.
The Decatur Police Department is seeking information in attempt to identify this subject.
If anyone has any information identifying this subject, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
