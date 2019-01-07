1 dead, 4 injured in Causeway Bridge car accident in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A head-on, three-car accident on the Causeway Bridge in U.S. 431 has claimed the life of one person and sent four to the hospital.
The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two others were hospitalized, but their conditions are not known. One of the victims was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Another person in the accident was not injured.
No other information is available at this time. WAFF 48 News will have more information as this story develops.
