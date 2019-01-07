Cecil Ashburn shutdown starts; drivers adjust to alternate routes

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s official. A main south Huntsville artery is closed for roadwork, altering the daily commute for thousands.
Cecil Ashburn Drive was shut down early Monday morning for crews to start widening it.
Preparations have been underway for months for the massive project. Drivers took other routes as city leaders monitored the traffic flow.
Seventeen thousand drivers who used it every day in their commute had to find other ways to get in and out of the city.
And it will be that way for months as work starts on the heavily trafficked corridor.
The barricades went up at 5 AM and crews started bringing in lots of equipment. It will be a massive operation to widen a nearly 3.5 mile stretch over the mountain that connects Jones Valley and Hampton Cove.
The full closure will last for about 10 months. At that time, two lanes are expected to reopen. The entire project will take about 18 months and should be finished by May 2020.
It's geared at making the roadway safer and able to handle more traffic.
Several different options were looked at for construction, including leaving certain lanes open but that greatly lengthened the timeline and cost. So the decision was made to close it down completely to get the work done.
City leaders continue to ask drivers to give themselves plenty of time to adjust to taking suggested alternate routes: Governors Drive, Hobbs Island Road to South Memorial Parkway and Rock Cut Road to get onto U. S. Highway 72.
“I think we'll probably have a little bit of growing pains the first week or so. What we generally find is that people will find their level when it comes to the commute. They'll start looking for other options, if one option is particularly painful. Other folks coming from farther south may start using Hobbs Island Parkway now that the South Parkway overpasses are completed. That is a much more viable route than it used to be,” said Dennis Madsen, the city’s Long Range Planner.
Over the weekend, a new traffic light was activated at the intersection of Rock Cut Road and Highway 72 to help drivers get across. Crews also finished an acceleration lane to allow cars to merge onto the highway.
As for school buses, Huntsville City Schools says none used Cecil Ashburn on their routes, but several use Governors so the school system is monitoring that.
If your child drives or you take them to school, the school system is urging everyone to leave a little earlier in the morning to accommodate for traffic.
Drivers left early to give themselves plenty of time and it added a few more minutes onto their commutes on alternate routes but overall, nothing there were no major problems on Monday.
The city acknowledges that the project will be disruptive, but officials stress that it's necessary for Cecil Ashburn to be able to handle more traffic and add safety improvements.
They considered a construction plan to keep one lane of traffic partially open during peak weekday hours. But it would have been a costly, 32-month ordeal that posed additional safety concerns.
City engineers went back to the drawing board and decided that closing it down totally was the most efficient way to go.
The Huntsville Police Department will be spreading out officers, to help with traffic flow and response times to other calls.
Meanwhile, traffic lights on Governors Drive will be set to run longer to keep traffic moving.
“We’ll be changing the signal timing on U. S. 431, also known as Governors Drive, from Old Big Cove which is at the bottom of the mountain on the Hampton Cove side, all the way through the medical district until Harvard Street where it leads into Lowery Boulevard. We’re going to increase the green time on Governors from 23-33% depending on the intersection and time of the day,” explained Nicholas Nene, Traffic Improvements Project Manager.
Traffic engineers and public safety officials stressed that they are closely monitoring the situation.
Crews will be out at specific intersections and along different routes to keep an eye on traffic and then feed that info back in to the office, in order to fine tune things as needed to the overall plan during construction.
Many drivers posted about their experience on social media on Monday.
“I left off Old Big Cove a few minutes after 7 and made it over Governors to the hospital in less than 15 minutes. I really didn't notice a difference so hopefully it stays this way,” one said.
“It was almost bumper to bumper when I left at 6:30 am. Lights at Caldwell and Old Big Cove created backup at 6:30, so I imagine it only got worse from there. I recommend everyone increase their following distance as I had two sudden stop scenarios where if I had been close, it would have been a rear end accident. The guy in front of me almost ditched into the median,” another stated.
Many indicated that the alternate routes added between 5-15 minutes onto their commutes on Monday.
Officials say it will take some time for everyone to get used to the changes and settle into a new routine with a new route.
All lanes of Cecil Ashburn Drive, between Old Big Cove Road and Donegal Drive will be closed for construction until two lanes of traffic can be safely restored.
Safety improvements are coming to Cecil Ashburn after nearly 800 accidents and 11 fatalities.
Contractors plan to work 12-hour days, seven days a week and the contractor will be given incentives to reopen two lanes of traffic within 10 months as they work to finish the project.
While the roadwork causes some traffic headaches in the short term, the city says it will pay off in the long run.
“The traffic is going to be so much better along that very important corridor for us. About 17,000 cars go over it daily. It's built for about 14,000. By the time this is done, it's almost going to nearly double the capacity so it's going to make everyone's life easier once it gets through. That's the problem you have with road construction. You need it, but it does cause disruption. At the end of the day, this is going to be a good thing for the entire community,” said Harrison Diamond, the city’s business relations officer.
On Monday, the city provided an update on Monday on the closure of Cecil Ashburn, stating that while alternate routes are more congested than normal, “traffic continues to flow smoothly and no reports of major congestion, delays or accidents have been received at this time in areas impacted by the closure.”
City crews and HPD began monitoring traffic flow at 5 a.m. this morning and will continue to monitor traffic flow for the coming weeks to make adjustments and improvements as needed.
Officials noticed that many commuters are beginning their commute earlier than anticipated, so the the city will adjust signal timings on Governors Drive to accommodate for an earlier start to assist further with an efficient traffic flow.
They also noted that there was very little traffic increase on U.S. 72 and “would encourage commuters to consider this route as a viable alternative,” the city said Monday.
The City of Huntsville would also like to remind commuters to use the designated alternate routes and discourage the use of other local roadways. The alternate routes specified are U.S. 72, Governors Drive and Hobbs Island Road.
“These routes will be frequently monitored and adjustments can be made to help improve traffic flow,” the city added. “We recognize that commuters have adjusted their schedules and routes to prepare for the closure of Cecil Ashburn and greatly appreciate residents’ help to make this a smooth transition. Remember to obey traffic laws and be courteous as you make your way to your destination.”
Huntsville police encourage drivers to leave plenty of space between their car and the vehicle in front of them in an effort to cut down on collisions.
“Another thing on these alternate routes that people should be aware of is allowing more time for travel. One of the things that we've been talking about of recent is some of the school bus routes, including some of the county buses that travel up and down some of these alternate routes. We want people to make sure that they plan ahead because that's another variable that can cause delays,” said HPD spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson.
