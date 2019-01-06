Beach wheel chairs available for disabled and senior citizens at six life-guarded beaches in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fl (WWSB) - There are days when some people are unable to enjoy the suncoast due to mobility reasons, but about 12 years ago the Sarasota Emergency Services partnered with Parks and Recreations to ensure everyone has a chance to enjoy Sarasota beaches.
Lido, Siesta Key, Nokomis, North Jetty, Venice and Manasota Beach are the only six guarded beaches who provide wheelchairs for disabled and senior citizens. The lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. daily, seven days a week, on Sarasota County’s guarded beaches.
“It doesn’t matter their age, it doesn’t matter if they’re a citizen, visitors alike we want them to be safe and [have accessibility] to our beaches,” said Andrea King, Parks and Recreation Coordinator.
The chairs also cost up to $2,000 and each location has at least two chairs. The total cost is around $20,000, which also involves maintenance, according to Andrea King.
Overall, a positive response has kept the Beach Wheel Chair Program going on the suncoast and they hope to invest in more as needed.
Beach Wheelchairs are available to the public at no cost, year round, for visitor-use from parking areas to the shore.
If you are planning ahead check availability, to reserve a beach wheelchair, or to make special arrangements after the concessionaires or lifeguards have closed for the day, please call (941) 861-5000.
All beach wheelchair users must complete the Beach Wheelchair Liability Form.
The story idea actually came from a picture on the Sarasota County Government’s Facebook page!
If you have a story that relates to the suncoast email: news@mysuncoast.com. Our digital team would love to cover how your story can help others!
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.