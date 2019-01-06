Alabama’s CFP National Championship Game begins with Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies

SAN JOSE, CA (WBRC) - When Alabama plays in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday night in California, it’s all about routine. And that routine might just involve some Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies.
“At 9 p.m., I start my routine and meditate and then I eat two oatmeal creme cakes and I drink a Sprite,” said Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
“Oh yeah, definitely. I like the double layer ones. The ones that stack on top of each other. I don’t know if you’ve had those yet, but I love those,” said Tide running back Ronnie Clark.
The Crimson Tide's love for the Little Debbie treat is something they learned from head coach Nick Saban, who eats two every day.
“I’ve been eating them as long as I can remember. Two. The small kind, not the big kind, and one cup of coffee at 6:15 every morning,” Saban said.
“I mean that’s his ritual. He’s probably been doing that since before I was born,” said linebacker Mack Wilson.
"I love them, sometimes we go up there and take some of them and he don't know," defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs said.
Saban won’t be sharing on this trip though. According to the Little Debbie product locator, you can’t find any in San Jose. But Saban, like in every football game, comes prepared.
"I absolutely brought them with me," said Saban.
Saban has the chance to win his sixth national championship with the Crimson Tide on Monday, but first it all starts with a Little Debbie treat.
“I guess GOATs love oatmeal creme cakes,” added Williams.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.