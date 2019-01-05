Woman arrested for attempting to steal rent checks with glue trap

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A woman now faces burglary charges after attempting to steal rent checks from an apartment complex.
Officers responded to a burglary call at the Greenbrook at Shelby Farms Apartments Saturday.
They were met by a security guard who said Mercedes Walker had attempted to open the after-hours deposit box, which is located on the side of the office.
Walker tried inserting a yellow cord with a mouse glue trap at the end into the deposit slot, in an attempt to retrieve checks and money orders.
She was about to leave when she realized she couldn't "catch" any checks, but then her ride left her.
Walker was taken into custody by the security guard who had been watching her from inside the apartment clubhouse.
The security guard also recognized Walker as the woman who attempted the same crime a day before.
During that incident, she was able to obtain one money order for 294 dollars.
