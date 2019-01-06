What route will you take during the Cecil Ashburn closure?

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - People in the Rocket City are weighing in on which route they are going to be taking during the Cecil Ashburn closure.
Cecil Ashburn Drive is set to be closed for 10 months to widened the road, which is set to impact several drivers in the area.
Leading up to the shutdown, Huntsville police posted a poll on their Facebook page, asking those in Huntsville which route they will be taking during the closure.
Highway 431, Hobbs Island Road, and Green Mountain Road are all among the choices in the poll.
WAFF will keep you update with the very latest on the road closure as it progresses.
