Warm today, but very cool air later in the week

Very cold air will filter into the area midweek, and Wednesday will be significantly cooler than the beginning of the week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 40s, despite the sunshine. The rest of the week will include much of the same. The second half of the week will have lows near freezing most days, and highs in the 40s. A few showers are possible at the end of the work week into the weekend, but rain coverage is not impressive.