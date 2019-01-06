Warm today, but very cool air later in the week

Another beautiful day awaits the Tennessee Valley. It is a cool start to the day, with temperatures in the 30s, but afternoon highs will peak in the low 60s. Sunshine will grace the sky again today.
Monday will begin in the mid 40s, but will peak in the low 60s again. Dry and quiet conditions will be paired with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will pass through late Monday and could spark a few evening showers. A few leftover showers could still linger early Tuesday morning, but Tuesday will be a dry day.
Very cold air will filter into the area midweek, and Wednesday will be significantly cooler than the beginning of the week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 40s, despite the sunshine. The rest of the week will include much of the same. The second half of the week will have lows near freezing most days, and highs in the 40s. A few showers are possible at the end of the work week into the weekend, but rain coverage is not impressive.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.