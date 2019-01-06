Police arrest four in armed south Huntsville jewelry heist

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police have located the four men in connection with the robbery of Loring & Co Fine Jewelry off Airport Road in Huntsville.
They were arrested outside of Atlanta, Georgia.
Authorities tell us the armed suspects entered the store and immediately disarmed the security guard while there were customers in the store.
The suspects smashed a glass display case with Rolex watches and took them from the case.
The suspects fled on foot, but it’s unclear if they are still on foot. Huntsville Police say K-9 units are assisting with the search for the suspects.
This is a developing story. We’ll update you as more information becomes available.
