One killed over roommate dispute in Russelville

RUSSELVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Authorities said an apparent dispute over money between two roommates led to the shooting death of a Franklin County man and the arrest of another, according to our news partner.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said Phil Campbell resident Jerry Ronald Mills, 63, 194 Block Church Road has been charged with murder.
He is accused of killing his roommate Jason Floyd Baker, 39.
Investigators said the two men had been living together at the Phil Campbell residence for about three months.
Deputies said the shooting happened Sunday around 10 a.m. after the two "had words."
Baker's body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville.
Mills is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bail at this time.
Oliver said the case remains under investigation.
