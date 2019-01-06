One dead, one injured in I-565 head-on collision

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a crash that happened on I-565 near Jordan Lane in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Huntsville police tell us 21-year-old Juan Perez was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-565 just after midnight.
An oncoming car was able to swerve to miss Perez, while another attempted to avoid collision with him, but was unable and hit the vehicle head-on.
A 28-year-old male in that vehicle was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is currently being treated for his injuries.
Perez was pronounced dead after the wreck.
Police do not know at this time if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, but no charges are expected to be filed.
