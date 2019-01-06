More 60s to start the week with scattered showers

Cloud cover will gradually increase tonight with low temperatures falling into the middle 40s.
A breezy start to the week is expected with wind gusts up to 25 mph from time to time… more warmth as well with highs in the lower 60s Monday, rain showers will be possible in the evening. Tuesday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s, stray showers are possible.
The pattern will shift by Wednesday as cold air will rush in from the north. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with partly cloudy skies. Thursday is looking very chilly with highs only in the upper 30s!
Temperatures will slowly warm back up by next weekend with chances of rain showers returning by Friday and lingering through the weekend. The longer term trend is still a mild one for the Tennessee Valley.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.