Closing Cecil Ashburn Drive expected to cause problems for motorists and nearby residents

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - We're less than 2 days away from the closure of one of Huntsville's main arteries.
Construction is taking place on Cecil Ashburn Drive.
It may impact more than just drivers.
We think about the impact it will have on motorists but some people who live near the intersection also feel some impact.
Just over a day and counting as the city of Huntsville prepares to shut down Cecil Ashburn Drive for at least ten months.
Construction crews will come in after closing the road and begin the process of widening the road from a two lane to a four lane road.
The decision comes as traffic counts continue to rise on Cecil Ashburn.
Officials hope to have two lanes back open in ten months but it could be eighteen months before the project is completed and all four lanes are open.
Motorists are preparing to find different routes to take.
But some people who live around the major artery are preparing for traffic congestion from the many drivers who forget or are completely unaware of the roads closing.
“That first week I expect for it to be hard to get out of my side street for a while but it will only be a year or eighteen months, what can I say? It has to be done,” said Tom Borcher who lives near the road.
The people who live near the intersection say they’re bracing for it. It all starts at 5 a-m Monday morning when the barriers go up.
Huntsville's traffic engineers are suggesting 3 alternate routes.
Those include Governor’s Drive, Rock Cut Road to Highway 72, or you can take Hobbs Island Road.
