WATCH: Alabama Crimson Tide Media Day
By Mason McGalliard | January 5, 2019 at 10:24 AM CST - Updated January 5 at 9:55 PM

(WAFF) - Alabama players and coaches met with the media on Saturday ahead of Monday’s National Championship game against Clemson.

“What we try to get our players to focus on is not the game itself, and the significance of the game or the importance of the game, but what do you have to do to be successful in the game,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban told reporters. “You have to focus on what’s in front of you which is the next play regardless of what happened on the last play. It’s about execution. It’s not about the scoreboard.”

