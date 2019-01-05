US troops sent to Gabon amid unrest in nearby Democratic Republic of Congo

(CNN) – President Donald Trump notified Congress on Friday that he sent about 80 U.S. troops to the African nation of Gabon.
The deployment is meant to protect U.S. citizens, personnel and diplomatic facilities in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo if violent protests over recent elections there threaten their safety.
Most citizens in the Democratic Republic of Congo voted Sunday in an election to select a successor to President Joseph Kabila, who’s been in power for 18 years.
The results of that election have not yet been reported, leading to suspicion of its credibility.
Violent protests erupted last week in three cities in the eastern region of the country after voters there were told they had to wait until March to vote.
President Trump said U.S. troops will stay in the region until they are no longer needed.
