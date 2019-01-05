Terrorist who masterminded USS Cole bombing in 2000 killed, official says

USS Cole attack killed 17 sailors in 2000
January 4, 2019 at 8:35 PM CST - Updated January 5 at 7:58 AM

(CNN) - The Al Qaeda operative considered to be the mastermind of the 2000 attack on the USS Cole is believed to be dead, according to a U.S. official.

He is thought to have been killed in an American airstrike in Yemen.

The attack on the USS Cole off the coast of Yemen, 11 months before the 9/11 attacks, left 17 sailors dead.

The U.S. had been after Jamal Ahmed Mohammed Al Badawi for nearly two decades.

He was on the FBI’s most-wanted terrorist list, with the State Department offering up to $5 million for information leading to his capture.

He actually was captured soon after the bombing on the Cole, but escaped twice from Yemeni prisons.

Jamal Ahmed Mohammed Al Badawi was sought after by the U.S. for nearly two decades.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

