Sunshine returns!

A beautiful day is on tap, finally! Look forward to that big yellow ball in the sky to return. We will soak up the sunshine today and tomorrow. Today will be cooler than tomorrow, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s. Sunday will be warmer as sunshine and warm air from the south will filter in. Highs tomorrow will peak into the low 60s.
The start of the new work week will be warmer than normal. Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with a small shot for showers during evening hours. A few showers could be left over early Tuesday morning.
By midweek, a cold push of air will rush in and temperatures will get quite cold. Highs will sink into the 40s and lows in the 20s for the rest of the work week. The weekend will include the same temperature wise, but there looks to be a small chance for rain/snow next weekend. Continue to check in with us for the latest on that as we fine tune the forecast.
