Shooting over a phone takes one man to the hospital and another to jail

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) -A shooting on Tillman Mill Road Saturday morning left one man in the hospital and another in jail for attempted murder.
Kevin Dewayne Jordan, 35, of Rogersville is charged with Attempted Murder. He is held in the Limestone County Jail with no bond set at this time.
On Saturday morning, deputies were called to the scene of a shooting in the 20000 block of Tillman Mill Road, where they located a gunshot victim in the parking lot. Deputies got a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and it was quickly located in Athens.
Athens Police assisted deputies in stopping the vehicle, and the suspect (Jordan) was detained and transported to the jail. Investigators discovered that the victim and Jordan had been together earlier, and Jordan had loaned the victim his phone, but the victim never returned it. Jordan was also missing $15.
Jordan had then gone to the victim’s home and confronted him, where a physical altercation occurred.
Jordan shot the victim several times with a pistol before leaving the scene.
The victim was taken to Huntsville hospital; his condition is currently unknown.
