North Alabama Tide players on championship game

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - 13 student athletes from across the Tennessee Valley will hit the field for Alabama on Monday night against Clemson.
WAFF 48′s Carl Prather found two of those players on Saturday morning in Santa Clara, California.
Keaton Anderson, who once played at Florence High School, will play his final game on Monday for the Tide. The redshirt Junior has found significant playing time on the Tide’s special teams and has rotated in on the team’s defensive secondary.
“I remember when I was a freshmen going on my first national championship trip with Reggie Ragland and those guys. Now I’m the senior talking to these guys about taking in the full experience,” said Anderson.
Anderson said he considers himself fortunate to have been part of 4 national championship games, but admits that he would have never guessed this is where he would have landed five years ago.
“I definitely would have thought you were crazy. Number one because I would have told you I wasn’t going to Alabama because of my family ties, but the Lord has a plan for me, and it was worked out. I made the right decision coming here,” said Anderson.
Two years ago LaBryan Ray was finishing his season with James Clemens. Now, the sophomore out of Madison is making his presence known on the Tide’s defensive line.
“As a freshmen you are new to to this, so you are playing on effort. This year I was able to improve and worry more about my technique. I’m going to have to keep improving on that to be a consistent player every down,” said Ray.
Ray said his team knows they will have a tough opponent in Clemson come Monday night.
“Clemson is a great team. We see that on film. We have to focus on us though. We have to do our job and execute to our best ability. That’s all we can focus on right now. That’s all we can control,” said Ray.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.