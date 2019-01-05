Neal Brown officially named as head coach at West Virginia

While it’s sad to see him go, Trojan fans will remember the incredible three-year run Brown spearheaded. It was a run that included a 31-8 record, three straight 10-win seasons and three bowl wins. The Trojans were ranked for the first time in their D-I history and secured the most wins over a three-year stretch in Troy history as well. They set a school-record going 11-2 in 2017 and won the Sun Belt Conference title that year too.