Neal Brown officially named as head coach at West Virginia

TROY, AL (WSFA) - It’s been a roller coaster of emotions over the last 24 hours for Troy fans as they hoped the reports of their beloved leader, head football coach Neal Brown, leaving weren’t true. Saturday morning, unfortunately for the Troy faithful, the reports were confirmed.
Brown is headed to Morgantown to be the next head coach at West Virginia, the school confirmed on Twitter.
Brown signed a six-year deal worth just over $19 million to become the Mountaineers head coach, according to the university.
Before his departure, he met with his now former staff at Troy one last time.
While it’s sad to see him go, Trojan fans will remember the incredible three-year run Brown spearheaded. It was a run that included a 31-8 record, three straight 10-win seasons and three bowl wins. The Trojans were ranked for the first time in their D-I history and secured the most wins over a three-year stretch in Troy history as well. They set a school-record going 11-2 in 2017 and won the Sun Belt Conference title that year too.
Brown returns to the Big 12 Conference. He previously served as the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech from 2010-2012.
