NAACP, Florida congress woman offer support for teen accused of cheating on SAT test

MIAMI GARDENS, FL (WPLG/CNN) - The NAACP is joining a Florida high school student in her fight demanding the company that administers the SAT test release her scores.
Kalimah Campbell said the score - 300 points higher than her last attempt - is the result of hard work. But SAT officials said she cheated.
"I know from an example that you have to work hard and study and focus to achieve your dreams. And I'm not going to let ETS (Educational Testing Service) take what I earned away from me," she said.
Her mother took her side.
"We're asking that you give her the score that she earned. Not what you think she got," Shirley Campbell said during a news conference.
On Wednesday, Campbell's attorney Benjamin Crump demanded ETS validate her score or face possible legal action.
Friday, Crump said the company, has yet to even present any evidence of cheating.
"If you accuse somebody of cheating, if you defame someone's character, that burden is on you,” he said. “It is not on the person accused to prove their innocence."
Crump said his office has been contacted by at least a dozen other families who claim the very same thing happened to their children.
Now more voices are joining in the fight in support of Campbell including the local NAACP and at least two Miami-Dade school board members.
"I think it is high time that we elevate the discussion around this issue, and what the data will reflect is that too often, these issues malign certain communities, and certain children, specifically children of color," said Steven Gallon, member of the Miami-Dade School Board.
Florida Congressman Frederica Wilson said she is now planning to look into this matter.
