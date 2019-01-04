Memphis police help man in broken wheelchair

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Three Memphis police officers were recently seen going above and beyond to help a resident in need.
On Thursday, Jan. 3, Officers Byers, Helbig, and Whitney were dispatched to help a man who fell out of his wheelchair.
When the officers got to the scene, they found the man lying on the sidewalk. One of the wheels on his electric wheelchair had broken off.
The officers helped put the man back in his wheelchair and spent 15 minutes trying to reattach the broken wheel. Unfortunately, they could not repair the wheelchair.
They then offered to give the man a ride, but they were unable to fit the man’s wheelchair inside the squad car. Officer Helbig then decided to push the man a quarter of a mile to his destination in the wheelchair.
Officer Helbig balanced the wheelchair on its rear wheels to keep it from tipping over, while Officers Byers and Whitney helped with traffic control.
Thank you to these officers for their community service!
