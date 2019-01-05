Jackson County man faces attempted murder charge after domestic dispute

FLAT ROCK, AL (WAFF) - A Jackson County man is out on bond after being charged in a domestic dispute.
William Kent Smothers is now charged with attempted murder.
Sheriff's officials say his estranged wife came to his Flat Rock home Christmas Eve with another man in the car.
Smothers then reportedly told the man he was going to kill him before cutting him in the leg.
Smothers chased the pair in his vehicle and was stopped by law enforcement.
He was also charged with DUI.
